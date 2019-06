- Decatur Police are issuing a warning after a woman says a man followed her, then grabbed her backside.

Investigators received the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, June 14. The victim called from Sycamore Place at Commerce Drive.

She told police she left the Decatur MARTA station on Church Street walking toward East Ponce de Leon Avenue. When she turned, the man followed. At one point, he made an explicit state to her, crossed to the same side of the street, ran towards her and grabbed her buttocks. That was near East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Sycamore Place.

The victim told police she actually walked past her home out of fear the situation would escalate. She also didn't want the suspect to know where she lived.

The woman described the suspect as a black male in his 40’s, approximately 5’6” tall and weighing about 200 pounds with a medium build. She says he was wearing a hoodie and carrying a black backpack. One characteristic that stood out, the man had a noticeable limp.