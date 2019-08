- Decatur police are searching for an 18-year-old armed robber who held a man up at gunpoint on Ansley Street in Decatur.

Officers said the teen plus two other men ambushed a man walking home from work at night, held two guns to his head, and demanded his belongings. The crew got away with the man's phone.

Police recovered the phone a few blocks away at Decatur High School along with a replica gun.

Officers arrested two of the suspects, 20-year-old Andrew Jones and 25-year-old Kenneth Harris, for armed robbery. One weapon is still missing.

Neighbors said they've seen Harris walking in the neighborhood numerous times and were shocked when police said he was involved in an armed robbery.

The teen that is still at large is named Kimmari Farrelly, and he was captured on surveillance video near Decatur High School just moments after the robbery.