- Police in Decatur are searching for a man who officers said is wanted for an assault earlier this month.

Decatur Police said the man was inside a restaurant located in the 100 block of East Trinity Place on Aug. 7 around 1:25 p.m. soliciting patrons for money. When an employee approached the man and asked him to stop, the man spat in the employee's face, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Investigator Hensel at 678-553-6687 or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).