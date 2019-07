- Decatur housing authority hosted the grand opening of the Oakview Walk Apartment complex Wednesday.

The complex is the third and final phase of a Comprehensive Affordable Housing Redevelopment Program in downtown Decatur.

The new three-story complex replaces the old Oakview Apartments built nearly 60 years ago.

The revamped building will house 34 family apartments.

Organizers said the new complex provides better living arrangements for residents.