Deputies in Lamar County are trying to piece together what led to the death of three people in two separate houses along a rural road Thursday. Lamar County Sheriff Brad White gave a preliminary timeline of their investigation during a 7 p.m. press conference.

Sheriff White said at 1:57 p.m., deputies responded to 159 Fredonia Church Road after receiving a call from a family member. The sheriff said the family member had gone to the home 50-year-old Al Ogletree after his work called saying he didn’t show up, something which was unusual. The family member tried to open the front door, but it was obstructed by Ogletree’s body, the sheriff said.

When a sheriff’s captain arrived, he was able to get inside and confirm Ogletree was deceased. White said there was trauma to his head and the scene was not adding up, so they asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigations’ crime scene technicians to help them document the scene.