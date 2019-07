- A video was released Friday showing the dramatic end to a police chase in Forsyth County late last month.

The chase started around 11 p.m. on June 29. Forsyth County deputies said they received a complaint about a suspected drunk driver along Highway 369 near Hammond Crossing. A deputy was nearby and was quickly able to get behind the suspect’s vehicle and attempt to pull the driver over.

As soon as the deputy turned on his blue lights, the driver can be seen on the video making a U-turn and speeding off. The driver, later identified by investigators as Santiago Ortiz Catala, led deputies on a chase until he flew off the road at an intersection and flipped his car.

After the crash, the driver jumped out and ran from the scene.

Deputies brought in a K-9 officer who quickly tracked the driver down and got him to surrender.

The driver faces a long list of charges including DUI, fleeing, obstruction, and reckless driving as well as having several outstanding warrants, deputies said.