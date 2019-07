- The District Attorney for the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit said Monday he plans to seek the death penalty again a man accused of killing four people and wounding another in Rockmart last year.

Daylon Delon Gamble was arrested in Indiana after fleeing the state on murder charges out of Polk County. The shootings happened January 24 just after 8 p.m. at two homes in Rockmart, about 45 miles northwest of Atlanta.

RELATED: Georgia judge denies challenge to warrants in shootings case

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Helen Rose Mitchell, 48, and Jaequnn Davis, 19, were killed in a home at 319 Williamson Street. Peerless Brown, 24, was critically shot. About three blocks away at an apartment on 503 Rome Street, investigators found the bodies of 24-year-old Arkeyla Perry and 26-year-old Dadrian Cummings.

The victim's family members said Gamble knew the victims. A point Gamble’s defense attorney noted arguing why a man seemingly enjoying an evening with friends would shoot five of them, and questioned if ballistic evidence connected Gamble.

RELATED: GBI: Suspect in deadly Rockmart shooting taken into custody