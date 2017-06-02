< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422617920" class="mod-wrapper <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422617920" data-article-version="1.0">DA: 2 Georgians sentenced for exploding drug lab</h1>
</header> addthis:title="DA: 2 Georgians sentenced for exploding drug lab"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422617920.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422617920");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422617920-397500980"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422617920-397500980" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/da-2-georgians-sentenced-for-exploding-drug-lab">FOX 5 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:52PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A judge has sentenced two Fulton County residents to federal prison after officials say their secret drug lab exploded and burned for days.</p><p>Officials say 46-year-old Coleman Warnock is a convicted felon with a criminal history starting in the early 1990s and 44-year-old Adrian Banks is a convicted drug trafficker.</p><p>On July 6, 2013, police say Warnock and Banks were working in the basement of a Fairburn, Georgia home manufacturing PCP when some of the chemicals ignited and set the lab on fire.</p><p>During the next two days, the home used in the two suspects' drug manufacturing practice burned to the ground. Investigators on the scene discovered canisters of chemicals and safety equipment.</p><p>Based on the amount of chemicals recovered, the Drug Enforcement Agency said the lab was one of the largest in the United States.</p><p>DNA found on some equipment recovered matched Warnock and Banks' DNA, and police quickly arrested the two suspects.</p><p>"Their clandestine laboratory put an entire community at risk through their illicit enterprise," said U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak in a statement. <wbr>"That risk became reality when the chemicals they were using to produce the poison exploded, causing an inferno that lasted for two days. The fire that destroyed the home could have injured neighbors nearby but thankfully, it did not. Nor did it destroy the evidence that landed these two long federal sentences."</p><p>Warnock pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute and manufacture phencyclidin. A judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and $85,000 in restitution. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/MallofGaInvestigation_1565202536192_7578634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/MallofGaInvestigation_1565202536192_7578634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/MallofGaInvestigation_1565202536192_7578634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/MallofGaInvestigation_1565202536192_7578634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/MallofGaInvestigation_1565202536192_7578634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police find no suspicious packages after threat at Mall of Georgia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 02:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Gwinnett County Police Department has found no suspicious devices or packages after a suspicious threat at the Mall of Georgia Wednesday.</p><p>Officials say members of the Gwinnett County police, fire department, and sheriff's office all worked with mall management to investigate a potential threat call.</p><p>Police checked all businesses in the mall and used helicopters to examine any suspicious vehicles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-release-surveillance-footage-of-deadly-gwinnett-county-hotel-shooting" title="Police release surveillance footage of deadly Gwinnett County hotel shooting" data-articleId="422616065" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Gwinnett_HotelShooting_080719_1565191355394_7578273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Gwinnett_HotelShooting_080719_1565191355394_7578273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Gwinnett_HotelShooting_080719_1565191355394_7578273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Gwinnett_HotelShooting_080719_1565191355394_7578273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Gwinnett_HotelShooting_080719_1565191355394_7578273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police release surveillance footage of deadly Gwinnett County hotel shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 02:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gwinnett County police have released surveillance video of a deadly hotel shooting in hopes that it will help them identify the suspects.</p><p>On Jan. 29, 2019, police were called to a Days Inn along Glenn Club Drive.</p><p>When they responded to the scene, they found a man, identified as 28-year-old Snellville resident Ronald Horton Jr., in a second-floor hotel room dead from a gunshot wound.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crack-cocaine-drug-raid-happening-in-butts-county" title="10 arrested in Butts County drug raid" data-articleId="422586534" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Crack_cocaine_drug_raid_0_7577939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Crack_cocaine_drug_raid_0_7577939_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Crack_cocaine_drug_raid_0_7577939_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Crack_cocaine_drug_raid_0_7577939_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Crack_cocaine_drug_raid_0_7577939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crack cocaine drug raid" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>10 arrested in Butts County drug raid</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 07:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At least 10 people are in custody and thousands of dollars worth of drugs are off the streets after a raid in Butts County early Wednesday morning. </p><p>In a coordinated effort, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies served five search warrants and made several arrests. </p><p>Authorities recovered what they described as a trafficking amount of crack cocaine. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-thieves-steal-bags-from-swimmers-in-roswell" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20OLD%20MILL%20PARK%20BAGS%20STOLEN%206P_00.00.03.12_1565207316808.png_7579014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20OLD%20MILL%20PARK%20BAGS%20STOLEN%206P_00.00.03.12_1565207316808.png_7579014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20OLD%20MILL%20PARK%20BAGS%20STOLEN%206P_00.00.03.12_1565207316808.png_7579014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20OLD%20MILL%20PARK%20BAGS%20STOLEN%206P_00.00.03.12_1565207316808.png_7579014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/V%20OLD%20MILL%20PARK%20BAGS%20STOLEN%206P_00.00.03.12_1565207316808.png_7579014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Thieves steal bags from swimmers in Roswell</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-thieves-steal-bags-from-swimmers-in-roswell" data-title="Police: Thieves steal bags from swimmers" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-thieves-steal-bags-from-swimmers-in-roswell" addthis:title="Police: Thieves steal bags from swimmers" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-robber-holds-up-pregnant-cashier-at-gunpoint" > <h3>Police: Robber holds up pregnant cashier at gunpoint</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-robber-holds-up-pregnant-cashier-at-gunpoint" data-title="Police: Robber holds up pregnant cashier" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-robber-holds-up-pregnant-cashier-at-gunpoint" addthis:title="Police: Robber holds up pregnant cashier" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/subway-partners-with-beyond-meat-to-roll-out-meatless-meatball-subs" > <h3>Subway partners with Beyond Meat to roll out meatless meatball subs</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/subway-partners-with-beyond-meat-to-roll-out-meatless-meatball-subs" data-title="Subway rolls out meatless meatball subs" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/subway-partners-with-beyond-meat-to-roll-out-meatless-meatball-subs" addthis:title="Subway rolls out meatless meatball subs" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/study-finds-that-frogs-lizards-and-even-bats-keep-showing-up-in-peoples-prepackaged-salads" > <h3>Study finds that frogs, lizards and even bats keep showing up in people's prepackaged salads</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/study-finds-that-frogs-lizards-and-even-bats-keep-showing-up-in-peoples-prepackaged-salads" data-title="People keep finding frogs in their salads" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/study-finds-that-frogs-lizards-and-even-bats-keep-showing-up-in-peoples-prepackaged-salads" addthis:title="People keep finding frogs in their salads" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 