- Crews are attempting to contain a two-alarm fire on of Atlanta's Auburn Avenue Sunday morning.

Footage of the scene shows flames coming out of the top of a brick building near the downtown connector on to Auburn Avenue and close to John Wesley Dobbs Avenue.

Dozens of firefighters are on the scene attempting to battle the huge flames and billowing smoke, which is spreading quickly throughout the second floor of the building.

At this time, the fire appears to be contained to a single building in the area.

Atlanta fire officials say the building also was burned in 2018.