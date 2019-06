- A crash, followed by a shooting, and friends said the those involved were family.

Neighbors at the intersection of Douglas and Mary Streets in Cartersville say they heard a loud crash followed by gunfire. Jeff Haney walked out his door and saw emergency vehicles up and down his street.

"Police cars over here, police over here. They were putting up the tape for crime scene do not pass," said Haney.

Police said a man was on his motorcycle, stopped at the intersection when a man driving a pickup slammed into him.

The motorcycle operator was thrown from his bike, but he got up to confront the driver of the truck, and he had a gun.

"The subject on the motorcycle that was thrown from the motorcycle fired a shot," said Cartersville Police Capt Michael Bettekoffer.

The man who was shot was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital. The motorcycle driver was rushed to a Cartersville hospital.

Close friends told FOX 5 News, the two not only know each other, but they're also brothers.

"It's crazy, if somebody's that mad at their brother, just don't have any contact with them," said Haney.

Police have not officially released the names of those involved. Officers say it's too early in the investigation to talk about charges or who will be charged.