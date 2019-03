- A high-speed chase in Coweta County ends with a crash and downed power lines was all captured by police cameras.

Scotty Lee Conner, of Newnan, was already a wanted man according to deputies when they spotted him driving down Arco Second Street. A deputy said when he tried to pull him over, Lee stepped on the gas and sped away.

Deputies said Conner traveled well over 80 miles an hour down Austin Road, driving recklessly and blowing through stop signs. He was charged with speeding, failure to maintain lane, having no insurance, and no registration.

It came to an end at Austin and Welcome Sargent roads when Conner couldn’t make the turn. He took out utility lines, hit a pole, and landed in a pasture in the process.

While the deputy was standing watch over the wrecked car, on the video, the damaged power lines can be heard snapping.

Concerned about the power lines, the deputy moves his patrol car. It was about that time the video shows 47-year-old Scotty Lee Conner emerging from his car.

Conner was checked out by EMS. He was OK. He was taken to the Coweta County Jail where he continued to be held without bond as of Friday afternoon.