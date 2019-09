- Someone in Johns Creek came up with a unique, but not quite legal way to try to get drivers to slow down.

Johns Creek police shared a picture of a speed limit sign found on Boles Road on the department's Twitter page.

The sign seems normal until you look closer and realize that someone used a piece of paper and magic marker to change the speed limit from 25 miles an hour to 15.

"I never thought I would have to post this, but here it goes... Folks it is illegal to change speed limit signs using magic markers and construction paper," a Johns Creek police sergeant said in the tweet.