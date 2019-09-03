< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cracking down on crime in Coweta County Cracking down on crime in Coweta County Crime crackdown in Coweta County a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_427097200_427090621_104922";this.videosJson='[{"id":"427090621","video":"601144","title":"Crime%20crackdown%20in%20Coweta%20County","caption":"Crime%20crackdown%20in%20Coweta%20County","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F03%2FCrime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F03%2FCrime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_601144_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662131449%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DZFiY8gfbQKwONL_w9lhFjWkcJxk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fcracking-down-on-crime-in-coweta-county"}},"createDate":"Sep 03 2019 11:10AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_427097200_427090621_104922",video:"601144",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Crime%2520crackdown%2520in%2520Coweta%2520County",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_601144_1800.mp4?Expires=1662131449&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ZFiY8gfbQKwONL_w9lhFjWkcJxk",eventLabel:"Crime%20crackdown%20in%20Coweta%20County-427090621",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fcracking-down-on-crime-in-coweta-county"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 5 News, Doug Evans
Posted Sep 03 2019 11:34AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 03 2019 11:10AM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427097200-427090606" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Crime_crackdown_in_Coweta_County_0_7634747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Deputies in Coweta County are wrapping up what they called 30 days of heat and they aren't talking about the temperature but crime off the exit ramps of lnterstate 85.

Everything from armed robbery and drugs, to child cruelty and driving under the influence.

Sheriff Lenn Wood praised his deputy Trent Hastings who approached his supervisor at the start of summer with a plan to tackle high crime areas right off the exits ramps of Interstate 85.

In their 30 days of Heat, Sheriff Wood says his deputies made 245 arrests in these areas. Many of the people charged were not residents of Coweta County.

There were 81 felony arrests, 21 drivers charged with DUI, 730 traffic stops. Sheriff Wood says it all leads to safer streets for families.

And people who were victims of crimes in other counties benefited as well. Six stolen vehicles were recovered as well as seven stolen firearms. Hurricane Watch for Georgia coast as Dorian slowly moves NW
By David Chandley, Joanne Feldman, Jeff Hill, Ryan Beesley, FOX 5 Storm Team
Posted Aug 29 2019 01:54AM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 11:18AM EDT Hurricane Dorian has weakened to a Category 2 storm as it continues to batter the Bahamas with life-threatening storm surge.

The eye of Hurricane Dorian is beginning to inch northwestward after stalling over the Bahamas for a day and a half. Dorian is currently located about 45 miles north of Freeport and 105 miles east of Fort Pierce, Florida. At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour and was moving at 2 miles per hour.

People along the East Coast from Florida to Georgia to the Carolinas remain anxious. Preparations continue ahead of what is expected to be a turn north and a skirting of the coastline by the extremely powerful storm, hearkening back to Hurricane Matthew which tore up the same coast three years ago. Georgia Gov. Kemp issues evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Dorian By Tiffany Griffith, FOX 5 News
Posted Sep 01 2019 10:29PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 07:53PM EDT

Governor Brian Kemp is ordering Georgians out of the way of Hurricane Dorian.

On Sunday evening, Kemp signed an executive order calling for the evacuation of areas east of I-95 in Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh, Glynn, and Camden Counties. The mandatory evacuations take effect at Noon Monday. Contraflow begins on I-16 in Georgia
By Claire Simms, FOX 5 News
Posted Sep 02 2019 06:47PM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 08:03AM EDT

With mandatory evacuation orders in place for six Georgia counties, transportation officials want to make sure they do everything they can to help people get out of coastal communities quickly.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, "contraflow" is in effect on Interstate 16. That means both eastbound and westbound lanes will be open for westbound traffic only to increase capacity," explained GDOT Spokeswoman Natalie Dale. "It's not just Georgians who live in our coastal counties," explained Dale. "We've got Floridians coming up into that area. We've got South Carolinians coming down. It's sort of the bowl that collects traffic that shoots it up into north Georgia and so in order to really prepare and assist that amount of traffic, we have to contraflow I-16, give all those lanes the chance to move westbound." 