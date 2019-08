- Deputies are wrapping up an operation targeting crack cocaine distribution in Jackson early Wednesday morning.

In a coordinated effort, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies served five search warrants and have made several arrests.

Authorities recovered what they described as a trafficking amount of crack cocaine.

The Butts County sheriff said this has been a 3-month-long investigation.

So far, they have arrested 10 people. All of them will face multiple charges of selling crack cocaine.

Through search warrants, investigators have already recovered thousands of dollars worth of drugs and one gun.