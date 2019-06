- A non-profit organization today celebrated Juneteenth.

The African American Alliance of Coweta County held their first annual celebration at the Coweta County African American Heritage Museum and Research Center.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of African-American slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865.

Organizers say the day isn't just for African-Americans, but for all races who want to know more about what the day means.

Organizers held a trivia contest for events surrounding Juneteenth.