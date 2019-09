- A judge has sentenced a Covington man to life without the chance of parole after he pled guilty to killing both his wife and stepdaughter and wounding his stepdaughter's boyfriend.

The shooting happened on the night of Jan. 16, 2019 at a home on the 3100 block of Usher Street. Police say that night, 37-year-old Cedrick Cook shot and killed his wife, Tijuana Cook, and stepdaughter, Michelle Dickerson with an automatic rifle before shooting at Dickerson's friends while they were fleeing.

According to police, Tijuana Cook was on the phone with her mother and, after the murder, he picked up the phone and her mother that he killed her.

When police arrived at the scene, Cook had fled, leaving behind over 50 bullet casings.

"It was a domestic situation, an argument, that resulted in something horribly tragic," said Covington Police Department Captain Ken Malcom.

MORE: Police: 2 women dead in triple shooting in Covington

After officers found Cook in a wooded area near the home, he surrendered without incident in and confessed to the shooting.

Cook pled guilty to two counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possessing a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to life without parole plus five consecutive years for the gun charges.