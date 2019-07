- The Fourth of July is known for sparks flying, but a Covington couple seemed to take that to a whole new level.

Before the fireworks hit the sky, one man decided to get down on his knee and propose to his long-time girlfriend.

It happened last night at Mystic Grill in downtown Covington.

Caleb Carroll wanted to pop the question on his favorite holiday.

His girlfriend said yes and added that she didn’t see it coming.

Congrats to both of them!