- An older couple who were dropping off a friend got into a scary situation in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.

Police say the victims were outside the Park View Senior Apartments on the 3300 block of Greenbriar Apartments around 12:30 a.m.

The victim told police that he was removing some items from his trunk when multiple masked people armed with guns took their vehicle.

They also stole over $200 in cash and two cell phones, the victim said.

Officers are searching for the couple's silver Dodge Durango SUV.