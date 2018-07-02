Cops hunt for teens in gang assault on boy

- The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the teen attackers of a 17-year-old in the Bronx.

Video of the assailants was released by cops.

The victim was slashed in the head on June 8 at about 8:30 a.m. in the area of East 196th Street and Jerome Avenue.

They also punched the boy repeatedly, said cops. He was treated at a local hospital with a head wound.

The assailants are all males between the ages of 14-18.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. The NYPD says all calls/texts are strictly confidential.

The assault comes days after the hacking of Leandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz outside a bodega in the Bronx by a group of gang members, according to investigators.