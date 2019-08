- A cookie delivery man was stabbed during an overnight attempted carjacking.

Police said around 1 a.m. the victim dropped off some cookies at an apartment building that caters primarily to Georgia Tech students on Midtown's Spring street. After making the delivery, the victim was parked outside the building.

Detectives said a man approached the car. Thinking the person might be looking for an Uber, the deliveryman rolled down his window. Police told us the man forced the deliveryman out of the car and in-process stabbed the victim in the stomach.

The knife-wielding would-be carjacker tried to take off, but the car's emergency brake was on, according to police. Either unable to turn off the brake or unaware that it was on, the car slowly rolled down the street. All of this with the injured deliveryman in pursuit.

After going less than a block, the carjacker gave up and jumped out of the vehicle. That led to a second fight between him and the victim.

A Midtown Blue security officer saw the confrontation and rushed to break it up. That's when the carjacker fled south on Spring Street.

Paramedics rushed the deliveryman to Grady Memorial Hospital, where at last check he was in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a stocky African American male, 5' 8", 200 pounds with a bald head and wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.