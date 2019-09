- The Spalding County community gathering Saturday to support and raise money for one of their own, Amanda Martin Moore, the county detention officer who is still recovering after allegedly being shot in the face just two months ago by her 16-year-old daughter.

“We just want to support Amanda and her road to recovery,” said Maj. Robert Sowell, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX 5 first reported this tragic story in June, when investigators say Deputy Moore’s 16-year-old daughter shot her in the face at their home on Ethridge Mill Road. Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix told FOX 5 that day, she was in a "grave condition."

But now, her friends and colleagues say she’s come a long way.

“She’s able to stand on her own now. She has a lot of use in her right leg and her right arm,” said Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Larry Martin.

But they say, her road to recovery hasn’t been easy physically and financially.

“She’s having a hard time with some of the medical bills so we are just coming out in support of her,” Sowell said.

And they did just that by selling raffle tickets during the event that was filled with music, food, and fellowship.

“We started the day off with a bike ride, a bunch of the local biker clubs came together and road for about two hours down through the countryside,” said Maj. Sowell. “We just really appreciate everyone who came out in support of Amanda.”

Moore is the daughter of Spalding County Sheriff’s Sgt. Larry Martin. The two reportedly had lunch just hours before shooting.