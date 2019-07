- Calling all comic book lovers, Friday marked the beginning of Comic-Con at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

The three-day convention offers a large exhibit hall filled with celebrity guests, legendary comic book creators, arcade games, and of course, comic books.

There will also be a cosplay content and the film festival featuring Atlanta area talent.

And organizers said that's not all.

The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. until midnight and then Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, visit our website, visit atlantacomiccon.com.