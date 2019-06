- It is a must-see massive art display just installed at Colony Square.

Four women painted “Aurora,” a 2,900-square-foot mural in Midtown Atlanta.

The art display is the first day of summer, also known as the summer solstice.

It symbolizes hope and the coming of a new day.

Colony Square honored Aurora and the summer solstice Friday with a free Sunrise Meditation Class taught by an area yoga studio owner on Peachtree Street.