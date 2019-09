- Collier Road is undergoing a $3.6 million expansion that will widen the busy road and help improve the flow of traffic, according to city of Atlanta officials.

The project is expected to add a second left-turn lane from Collier Road to Peachtree Road as part of the ongoing Piedmont Atlanta Tower project, officials said in a release.

Construction started earlier in August and should be finished by early 2020. The project is being funded by Piedmont.

The following road closures are expected during construction:

Lanes on Collier Road will be closed to vehicular traffic, tentatively, from Sept. 3 to Sept. 9 and also from Oct. 25 to 31. The sidewalk on the north side of Collier (the Piedmont side) will be closed from September 2019 through January 2020.

The Piedmont Atlanta Tower, which will house up to 408 beds and will have 13 new operating rooms, is scheduled to open to patients in late summer 2020.