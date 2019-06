- A metro Atlanta family wants answers after a young father of two was gunned down in broad daylight at a College Park convenience store

The deadly shooting happened Saturday evening around 6 o'clock on Godby Road at the Quick and Cheap Food Mart in College Park. Police said the victim was 31-year old Antonius Robinson.

"I just never imagined that I would be that parent, distraught and looking for answers. I was justice, this was not right," a tearful Antonia Robinson said from her Decatur home.

Robinson said her son was not armed and was walking to the store to get something to drink.

College Park Police said they are still trying to determine a motive and look at surveillance video from the store.

"We are working on a BOLO right now in this case for a person of interest," Officer George William's told FOX 5 News.

Robinson's mother said he was a dedicated father to his 5-year-old daughter and one-year-old son. She did not have life insurance and has started a go fund me to bury her son, who lived in the College Park area.

"My son was mild-mannered and family oriented. He did not bother anybody," this is not right," the mother of three said.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account.