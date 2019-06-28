< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. College-bound students to receive thousands in scholarships </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/race1_1561739457885_7454109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415263379-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="race1_1561739457885.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/race4_1561739460119_7454111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415263379-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="race4_1561739460119.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/race3_1561739459951_7454110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415263379-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="race3_1561739459951.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Race2_1561739457891_7454108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415263379-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Race2_1561739457891.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-415263379-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/race1_1561739457885_7454109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="race1_1561739457885.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/race4_1561739460119_7454111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="race4_1561739460119.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/race3_1561739459951_7454110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="race3_1561739459951.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 28 2019 11:55AM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 12:31PM EDT data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415263379" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - This Saturday, June 29 at 8:00 a.m., thousands of runners will gather in Atlanta's Piedmont Park for the 12th annual Atlanta HBCU Alliance 5K Walk & Run. The event started in 2007 with a small group of dedicated volunteers from Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs). It has become a summer destination for alumni and current students of the institutions of higher learning.</p><p>Proceeds from the race go directly to scholarships for current and new students at HBCUs across the country, distributed by 64 Atlanta-area alumni associations, who make up the alliance.</p><p>For the second year, FOX 5's Portia Bruner, a graduate of Howard University, will serve as the race emcee, helping to get runners excited before, after and during the race through the streets of Midtown Atlanta. Bruner will also help to distribute 10, $500 scholarships to students who are currently enrolled at an HBCU. Those awards will be given out on a raffle basis and any student attending an HBCU is invited to participate in the raffle by signing up on race day.</p><p>Since its inception, participants and sponsors of the HBCU Alumni Alliance 5k have helped to raise more than $1.4 million for scholarships to aid some of the best and brightest students from Metro Atlanta.</p><p>Race registration is available on-site on Saturday and the event is open to the public. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/lawsuit-seeks-to-block-georgia-law-that-bans-most-abortions-1" title="Lawsuit seeks to block Georgia law that bans most abortions" data-articleId="415233545" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Georgia_s_abortion_law_under_fire_0_7454012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Georgia_s_abortion_law_under_fire_0_7454012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Georgia_s_abortion_law_under_fire_0_7454012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Georgia_s_abortion_law_under_fire_0_7454012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Georgia_s_abortion_law_under_fire_0_7454012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia's abortion law under fire" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawsuit seeks to block Georgia law that bans most abortions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal lawsuit filed Friday in Atlanta is the latest effort by abortion providers and advocacy groups to challenge a wave of restrictive abortion laws passed in conservative states.</p><p>Lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed the lawsuit challenging a new Georgia law that effectively bans abortions about six weeks into a pregnancy.</p><p>The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Georgia abortion providers and advocacy groups, asks a judge to prevent the law from taking effect and to declare it unconstitutional. If it's not blocked, the law is set to take effect Jan. 1.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jimmy-carter-trump-won-2016-election-because-the-russians-interfered-on-his-behalf-" title="Jimmy Carter: Trump won 2016 election 'because the Russians interfered on his behalf'" data-articleId="415282981" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jimmy Carter: Trump won 2016 election 'because the Russians interfered on his behalf'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 01:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 01:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former President Jimmy Carter said Friday he believes President Donald Trump actually lost the 2016 election and is president only because of Russian interference.</p><p>Carter made the comments during a discussion on human rights at a resort in Leesburg, Virginia, without offering any evidence for his statements.</p><p>"There is no doubt that the Russians did interfere in the election," Carter said. "And I think the interference, though not yet quantified, if fully investigated would show that Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/house-fire-in-northwest-atlanta-claims-elderly-victim" title="Family identifies elderly woman killed in house fire" data-articleId="415204862" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Elderly_woman_killed_in_house_fire_0_7453266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Elderly_woman_killed_in_house_fire_0_7453266_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Elderly_woman_killed_in_house_fire_0_7453266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Elderly_woman_killed_in_house_fire_0_7453266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Elderly_woman_killed_in_house_fire_0_7453266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Elderly woman killed in house fire" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family identifies elderly woman killed in house fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Family members have identified an elderly woman who was killed in a house fire in northwest Atlanta Friday morning. </p><p>The victim has been identified as 95-year-old Sallie Skrine. </p><p>Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to the home on Collier Drive Northwest just before 1 a.m Friday and found heavy flames. The one-story wood frame house had burglar bars installed and firefighters had to break down the door to gain entry. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 