- Photos appear to show enforcement action on behalf of the City of Atlanta, targeting dock-less electric scooters. A sharp-eyed driver spotted a city pickup filled with dozens of scooters from various companies.

Since they first came on the scene, citizens and the city have had differing opinions on how to best manage the flood of scooters from a variety of companies.

Concerns are constantly raised about where the scooters are left parked. In some cases, the devices are tossed into streets and driveways, even thrown onto MARTA rail lines.

City officials say the scooters must remain out of the Pedestrian right-of-way. It is possible, one officer tells FOX 5 News, that the scooters in the image were removed as part of this effort.

FOX 5 News reached out to the city traffic division, and the Mayor's public relations office by phone and email for specific comment about the action captured by the driver, however we did hear back by time of broadcast or publication.