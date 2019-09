- Dozens of Cobb County elementary school students who failed their vision test now have brand new glasses.

Monday, Georgia's Doctors of Optometry offered free eye exams at Brumby Elementary School in Marietta and then gave out free eyeglasses to every student who needed them.

Experts say about 80 percent of learning happens visually but one in four children have an undiagnosed vision problem that prevents them from learning.

Optometrists will continue the free eye exams at Brumby Elementary Tuesday.