- A Cobb County Sheriff's deputy recruit was arrested Wednesday morning.

Thomas Wayne Drake, Jr. Was arrested around 10 a.m. He was charged with violation of oath by a public officer and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Investigators declined to offer any other details about what led to the charges.

Sheriff Neil Warren issued the following statement regarding Drake’s arrest:

“It is my expectation that our employees uphold their oath of office. To have a former deputy sheriff recruit that willfully violated his oath and betrayed the public trust is extremely disappointing. We are working closely with prosecutors and I will see to it, that this former employee is held accountable.”

Deputies said the investigation is still on-going.