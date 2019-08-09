< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cobb County police will not make misdemeanor marijuana arrests 14 2019 09:08PM GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - The Cobb County Police Department joins a growing list of departments that will no longer arrest people for misdemeanor marijuana possession. Gwinnett County and Duluth police had already announced earlier this week they won't arrest for misdemeanor pot possession.

This is all because hemp is now legal in Georgia but law enforcement said there is no certifiable test in Georgia that can tell the difference between hemp and marijuana.

All the departments will still make arrests for felony amounts of marijuana. That's anything more than an ounce. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/10/P%20VOTING%20MACHINE%20CHANGES%205P_WAGA2145_146.mxf_00.00.16.02_1547179029690.png_6613397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/10/P%20VOTING%20MACHINE%20CHANGES%205P_WAGA2145_146.mxf_00.00.16.02_1547179029690.png_6613397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/10/P%20VOTING%20MACHINE%20CHANGES%205P_WAGA2145_146.mxf_00.00.16.02_1547179029690.png_6613397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/10/P%20VOTING%20MACHINE%20CHANGES%205P_WAGA2145_146.mxf_00.00.16.02_1547179029690.png_6613397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/10/P%20VOTING%20MACHINE%20CHANGES%205P_WAGA2145_146.mxf_00.00.16.02_1547179029690.png_6613397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Judge: Georgia must scrap old voting machines after 2019

By KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press

Posted Aug 15 2019 09:19AM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 09:51AM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) - A federal judge has ordered Georgia to stop using its outdated voting machines after this year and to be ready with hand-marked paper ballots if its new system isn't in place for the presidential primaries.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg's 153-page ruling Thursday is not a complete victory for either side.

Voting integrity advocates and individual voters had wanted an immediate switch to hand-marked paper ballots. The scene remained active until around midnight, when the suspect was taken into police custody.

Police said two officers trapped inside the house for more than four hours were freed. Officers "had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets." Suspect surrenders after 6 Philadelphia police officers shot; 2 held hostage

Posted Aug 14 2019 04:56PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 12:24AM EDT

Six Philadelphia police officers were shot while additional officers were injured in North Philadelphia Wednesday before a suspect surrendered after an hourslong standoff.

The incident unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 3700 block of North 15th Street as officers were serving a narcotics warrant. According to investigators, the victim was riding in a car when she got into an argument with her friends. Upset, she ordered the driver to pull over. That's when she jumped out of the car and started walking down the highway. Another vehicle then came along striking the woman. 