- The Cobb County Police Department joins a growing list of departments that will no longer arrest people for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Gwinnett County and Duluth police had already announced earlier this week they won't arrest for misdemeanor pot possession.

This is all because hemp is now legal in Georgia but law enforcement said there is no certifiable test in Georgia that can tell the difference between hemp and marijuana.

All the departments will still make arrests for felony amounts of marijuana. That's anything more than an ounce.

