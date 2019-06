- Residents in West Cobb County are upset over a series of car break-ins in their community. Those residents met with police as officers said an alert neighbor helped to catch a suspect car thief overnight.

Cobb County police credit an alert resident for helping them catch a suspect reportedly breaking into vehicles in a neighborhood off County Line Road off Benbrooke Drive overnight.

Officer Sydney Melton says, "Overnight we had a resident in the West Cobb area call and notify us about some suspicious activity in the neighborhood in reference to some entering autos. That prompted police to respond and there was a search."

Police apprehended the suspect and took him into custody.

Officer Melton says, "Because of the recent increase in these specific crimes we have increased patrols in those areas. We want to ensure that there is visibility to try to deter these crimes and catch these people."

Early in the investigation police can't say if the suspect is tied to a recent rash of car break-ins in West Cobb.

Officer Melton says, "We don't know for sure if it's one crew or one individual."

Police reminding residents simply locking car doors can be a big deterrent.

Officer Melton says, "A lot of these aren't actually breaking windows and breaking into cars a lot of these are unlocked vehicles that they're just opening doors and taking stuff out."