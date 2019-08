- A man on Clayton County Sheriff’s Office’s 10 most wanted list, was arrested Saturday in Louisiana.

Clayton County deputies went to a Riverdale home on May 5 after receiving a call saying a person was shot.

Officials told FOX 5, a 30-year-old victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. A second victim, a 41-year-old victim, was found with a gunshot wound to his left knee.

A suspect, later identified as Andre “Chip” Chiplin got into a verbal argument with one of the victims. Chiplin later pulled out a gun and shot the 30-year-old victim in the leg, according to investigators.

The bullet then ricocheted off the floor and hit the second victim in the knee, officials said.

Clayton County Police took out a warrant for Chiplin's arrest and Sheriff Victor Hill named him the tenth most wanted suspect.

Earlier in the week, the Bossier City Police Department in Louisiana arrested Chiplin for different charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.

Chiplin is expected to be extradited back to Clayton County to face additional charges.