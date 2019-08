- Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) Department of Transportation is hiring bus drivers.

Applicants must be 21 years of age and a U.S. Citizen, with a valid driver's license.

All applicants must also have a high school diploma or General Education Diploma (GED).

Anyone interested should apply on our district website, click here.

For additional information, contact the CCPS Department of Transportation at 770-473-2835.