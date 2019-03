- The Clayton County Police Department released a sketch on Friday in its continued effort to identify the victim of a deadly crash.

The crash happened during the early morning hours of March 4 along Valley Hill Road and Mockingbird Trail in Jonesboro. Clayton County Police said the victim, believed to be between 16 and 19 years old, died in the wreck.

The man had two very distinct tattoos. One of them reads “Ace” with what appears to be a teardrop below it. The other tattoo is very faint and hard to make out.

The victim is described by police as a black man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department.

