- Clayton County police are looking for a teenager who they say shot a man during a fight in Ellenwood, Georgia.

Officers were called to a home on the 5900 block of Mt. Zion Boulevard in reponse to a call reporting a person shot.

When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torse.

Medics rushed him to the hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatning injures

After an investigation, officers say they identified 19-year-old Jaleel Scott as one of three suspects who went to the home to search for an unidenfied man. The man was not at home at the time, but police say Scott and home's occupants got into a "verbal altercation," which ended with Scott and the other suspects shooting at the home.

After the victim was shot, Scott and the other suspects fled.

Police traced Scott to a home on Rex Road and Sherwood Place, but they say they encountered resistance and a search by a SWAT team did not located Scott.

Scott is now wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are asking anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Jaleel Scott or his accomplices to please call 911.