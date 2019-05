- Clayton County Police confirmed to FOX 5, Thursday afternoon that the 2-year-old wandering child has been reunited with her grandmother.

Clayton County Police were searching for the parents of a 2-year-old girl who was last seen wandering near some apartments.

After contacting the grandmother, police were able to identify the child as, London.

The child had last been seen wandering at the Laurel Pointe Apartment near building 18 inside of the complex.

The apartments are located at 228 Morrow Road near Old Dixie.

Authorities knocked door to door in an effort to find the child's parents.