- Clayton County police are searching for a missing 29-year-old man.

Deandre Rosenberg was last seen on Courtney's Lane in Fayetteville around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts with white stripes, and white sandals.

According to police, Rosenberg has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Clayton County police at 770-477-3747.