- Clayton County Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a jewelry store.

Police responded to the JM Jewelers store Friday morning, where they found a shattered front door and several jewelry boxes broken into.

JM Jewelers is located in the 6400 block of Tara Boulevard. The owners told FOX 5 that they have been in business for 25 years and have never had something like this happen before.

Police continue to review surveillance video.

No suspects have been named.