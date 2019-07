- A Clayton County police officer is just days away from a life-saving kidney transplant, and the donor is his wife.

Brian and Sheimicka Freeman have been married 21 years. That’s also how long he’s been a cop in south metro Atlanta. The Freemans are about to have a bond few couples share when Sheimicka donates a kidney to save Brian’s life.

The transplant surgery is scheduled for July 24. Brian Freeman, who's been Clayton County officer for 13 years, was running out of time ever since diabetes and high blood pressure ruined his kidneys. Doctors made the diagnosis is 2017

“They said I only had 10 percent kidney function left,” Brian said.

Their first steps in Brian’s transplant journey were dark and difficult days – until the discovery that Sheimicka was a perfect match.

“It is truly a unique story that I was able to be a match and when they told us we very very surprised,” Sheimicka said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the Freeman family through this ordeal. They have two children. While Brain is out of work, Sheimicka hopes to begin a master degree program at Kennesaw State University.

“I will forever be indebted to her,” Brian said.

Sheimicka quickly responded “absolutely!”