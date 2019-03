- The search for a serial rapist who has been terrorizing Clayton County continues. Meantime, the sheriff's office is helping women protect themselves from becoming a victim.

On Friday night, the sheriff's office held a Rape Defense Class. It's the first of five.

“I came out because I wanted to learn more techniques to make sure I had myself covered in all areas due to the serial rapist that's out in the community,” said Zaarenetta William of Morrow.

Clayton County Police say they've linked the man to at least seven attacks. The first one happened in 2015. In at least two of the cases, he attacked victims in front of their children.

“It's very, very scary because I have children myself,” Williams told FOX 5's Kerry Charles. “I travel throughout the times of the day. So, you just never know when he's going to be out there.”

Officers have passed out fliers of a composite sketch of the attacker. They've been distributed at apartment complexes, which is where the rapist likes to strike.

The sheriff's office is holding four additional sessions in March:

Thursday, March 21 from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 from 3-6 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 from 3-6 p.m.

Slots are likely to fill up quickly. For information on those sessions call 678-479-5322.

