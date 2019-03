- A man who's wanted for a deadly shooting in Clayton County is behind bars in Florida.

Sheriff's deputies say Dwayne Straughter shot two people during a home invasion at an apartment complex off of Mount Zion Road Saturday.

One of the victims in the shooting died from multiple gunshots to the head.

Yesterday, a warrant was issued for Straughter's arrest.

That's when authorities found out that he was already in custody in Madison County, Florida.

Deputies say they arrested him after a botched home invasion.

They told FOX 5 he tried to break into a house but was overpowered by his victims and held until deputies got there.