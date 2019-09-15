< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Clayton County man arrested, accused of shooting son By FOX 5 News
Posted Sep 15 2019 08:44AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 15 2019 08:30AM EDT
Updated Sep 15 2019 09:06AM EDT <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/15/V%20MAN%20SHOOTS%20SON%20CLAYTON%20CO%2011P_00.00.08.28_1568551455368.png_7658360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/15/V%20MAN%20SHOOTS%20SON%20CLAYTON%20CO%2011P_00.00.08.28_1568551455368.png_7658360_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/15/V%20MAN%20SHOOTS%20SON%20CLAYTON%20CO%2011P_00.00.08.28_1568551455368.png_7658360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/15/V%20MAN%20SHOOTS%20SON%20CLAYTON%20CO%2011P_00.00.08.28_1568551455368.png_7658360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/15/V%20MAN%20SHOOTS%20SON%20CLAYTON%20CO%2011P_00.00.08.28_1568551455368.png_7658360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428885584-428885559" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/15/V%20MAN%20SHOOTS%20SON%20CLAYTON%20CO%2011P_00.00.08.28_1568551455368.png_7658360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A Clayton County man accused of shooting his son in the chest is in custody after officials say he was turned away when he tried to turn himself in.</p><p>Clayton County deputies tell FOX 5 that Larry Coakley got in a domestic dispute with his son, during which he shot him in the chest.</p><p>According to deputies, Coakley got a family member to drive him to the DeKalb County jail so that he can turn himself in. 