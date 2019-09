- A Clayton County man accused of shooting his son in the chest is in custody after officials say he was turned away when he tried to turn himself in.

Clayton County deputies tell FOX 5 that Larry Coakley got in a domestic dispute with his son, during which he shot him in the chest.

According to deputies, Coakley got a family member to drive him to the DeKalb County jail so that he can turn himself in. When DeKalb officials ran his name, nothing came back, so he was turned away.

Clayton County investigators arrived at the jail, officials told him what direction Coakley walked away.

Deputies found and arrested him about a mile away on Covington Road.

His son is reportedly in stable condition.