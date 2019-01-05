Clayton County introduces new bomb K-9 officer

- The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has a new four-legged deputy keeping the county safe.

Sheriff Victor Hill announced that K-9 Bajor is now on patrol as a bomb K-9 for the county.

Bajor, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, is an explosive detection dog trained to be able to detect 40 different odors of explosives.

The new dog cadet will work with the Sheriff's "VIPER" anti-bomb unit to protect officials and "judicial structures," the sheriff said.

Bajor joins the ranks of other Clayton County Sheriff's Office K-9 officers which includes Coudy, Tir, Pipo and Aires.