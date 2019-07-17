Senator Johnny Isakson was taken to a Washington, D.C. hospital on Tuesday after suffering a fall.

A statement from the office of the 74-year-old senator sent to FOX 5 Atlanta Wednesday evening reads:

“ Senator Isakson was admitted to George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night after falling in his apartment and suffering four fractured ribs. He is in pain, but resting and doing well. Senator Isakson looks forward to fully recovering and getting back to work for Georgians. ”