- The City of South Fulton announces plans to take the Fulton County Government to court.

South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards was joined by his city council Wednesday, in announcing that they're taking legal action against Fulton County, in order to acquire a number of community facilities.

Those facilities include the Wolf Creek Amphitheatre, the Tom Lowe Shooting Range, the Southwest Arts Center, and two libraries.

Mayor Edwards said the city has tried to work with the county, but to no avail.

According to city officials, the lawsuit has been submitted to the Fulton County Superior Court, as well as to the Fulton County Attorney.