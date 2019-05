- The city of Jonesboro will be celebrating this Saturday. The Clayton County city will be marking 42 years since Burt Reynolds rolled into town and starred in an iconic movie.

Reynolds starred in the 1977 movie “Smokey and the Bandit” along with Jerry Reed and Sally Field. The now legendary feature film was largely filmed in and around the city of Jonesboro.

The event kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m. with a tribute parade featuring Trans Ams, Burt's Trailer's, Old School Cars, Burt’s original car, bands and more. A festival and car show will follow in Lee Street Park with a concert by a Vyntyge Skynyrd, a tribute band dedicated to the group's 1973 to 1977 era music.

The event also touts surprise celebrity guests.

RELATED: Late Burt Reynolds leaves legacy in Jonesboro