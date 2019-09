- A brave team of 14 Children's Health of Atlanta employees spent their Labor Day weekend heading to the Georgia coast for a special evacuation mission.

Three trucks were dispatched to Candler Hospital and Memorial Health in Savannah to transport NICU patients back to Atlanta, clearing them out of Hurricane Dorian's path.

The 14 CHOA employees included drivers, respiratory nurses and respiratory therapists.

A total of 10 babies were transported from Savannah and are now safe and sound in the NICU at Scottish Rite.

Dorian is slowly moving northwest after battering the Bahamas over the weekend.

