- When you're a patient at a pediatric hospital, things can be tough. You want to get better, but being away from friends and family and being inside all day can be hard for a kid.

That's why Children's Healthcare of Atlanta had patients break out of the normal hospital routine this week for its annual Child Life Carnival.

Patients were treated to a day of dog petting, cotton candy, and fun.

They even got the chance to dunk their doctors and nurses.

"I think it helps them forget they're in a hospital for the day," one Children's nurse said. "They come out here and they get to enjoy everything they see."

The hospital said the carnival isn't just for fun, it also helps with the recovery process by getting the children outside to help recover and become more independant of oxygen machines.