- A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle.

According to Gwinnett County police, it happened before 8 a.m. at The Pointe at Norcross Apartments on Park Colony Drive. Police said the child was struck by a black SUV.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

We're told the boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police believe he will be okay.