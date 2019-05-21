< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cherokee County Schools cracking down on vaping with stiff punishments By Denise Dillon, FOX 5 News a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408270174");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408270174_408297532_103768"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408270174_408297532_103768";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408297532","video":"566513","title":"School%20vaping%20crackdown","caption":"School%20vaping%20crackdown","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F21%2FSchool_vaping_crackdown_0_7300193_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F21%2FSchool_vaping_crackdown_566513_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653102898%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DYWVc1IrdaW6bQEFDdJpkAqf6jD0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fcherokee-county-schools-cracking-down-on-vaping-with-stiff-punishments"}},"createDate":"May 21 2019 11:15PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408270174_408297532_103768",video:"566513",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/School_vaping_crackdown_0_7300193_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"School%2520vaping%2520crackdown",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/21/School_vaping_crackdown_566513_1800.mp4?Expires=1653102898&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=YWVc1IrdaW6bQEFDdJpkAqf6jD0",eventLabel:"School%20vaping%20crackdown-408297532",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fcherokee-county-schools-cracking-down-on-vaping-with-stiff-punishments"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted May 21 2019 09:53PM EDT
Video Posted May 21 2019 11:15PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 11:42PM EDT CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Get caught vaping on school grounds and you could be expelled. Cherokee County School officials said vaping is out of control and they plant to shut it down. </p> <p>Keisha Shepherd is the mom of a high school student. She said vaping in school is out of control. </p> <p>"It's serious, kids are going to the hospital, they're falling out at school. These kids are out here vaping and a lot of things are happening and they don't even understand the effects vaping has on them," said Shepherd.</p> <p>Students told FOX 5 News, they've seen kids vaping in the bathrooms, parking lots, even in class.</p> <p>Cherokee County School Officials said that won't be happening anymore. As of the new school year, if a student is caught vaping, or even have oils, on school property they'll face serious consequences. The punishment can range from out of school suspension to alternative school to expulsion. </p> <p>Under the new policy, it will be up to students to prove their devices and oils do not contain marijuana-derived THC oil to avoid the more serious punishments, but even then, they'll still be disciplined for having vaping products. </p> <p>Vicky Bryan is a mom of a middle school student. She applauds the new policy. </p> <p>"You don't know what could be in the oils. It could be a lot of different things so for the safety of the students and faculty it needs to be banned," said Bryan.</p> <p>The school board unanimously approved the new policy and emails were sent out to parents explaining it. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/police-carjackers-ambush-couple-in-rush-hour-traffic" title="Police: carjackers ambush couple in rush hour traffic" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Carjacking_and_shooting_in_South_Fulton_0_7300739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Carjacking_and_shooting_in_South_Fulton_0_7300739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Carjacking_and_shooting_in_South_Fulton_0_7300739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Carjacking_and_shooting_in_South_Fulton_0_7300739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Carjacking_and_shooting_in_South_Fulton_0_7300739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carjacking and shooting in South Fulton" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: carjackers ambush couple in rush hour traffic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jaclyn Schultz</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>South Fulton Police are searching for a crew of armed robbers who shot a woman in the stomach as they stole a couple's vehicle.</p><p>The ordeal happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 92 and Jones Road.</p><p>According to police, the boyfriend stated he saw two men jump out of a car an ambush the couple on the driver's side and passenger side window; the woman was shot in the abdomen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/major-league-heat-on-the-way-for-georgia" title="Major league heat on the way for Georgia" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/RECORD%20HEAT_1558490921511.jpg_7300068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/RECORD%20HEAT_1558490921511.jpg_7300068_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/RECORD%20HEAT_1558490921511.jpg_7300068_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/RECORD%20HEAT_1558490921511.jpg_7300068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/RECORD%20HEAT_1558490921511.jpg_7300068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Major league heat on the way for Georgia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Chandley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A major league heat wave is brewing for north Georgia and metro Atlanta this weekend.</p><p>App users: View full article here</p><p>% INLINE %</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sandy-springs-passes-alarm-ordinance-with-amendment" title="Sandy Springs passes alarm ordinance with amendment" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Sandy_Springs_alarm_ordinance_amendment_0_7300731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Sandy_Springs_alarm_ordinance_amendment_0_7300731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Sandy_Springs_alarm_ordinance_amendment_0_7300731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Sandy_Springs_alarm_ordinance_amendment_0_7300731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Sandy_Springs_alarm_ordinance_amendment_0_7300731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sandy Springs alarm ordinance amendment" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sandy Springs passes alarm ordinance with amendment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In an effort to cut down on false alarms, the Sandy Springs City Council put the final touches on the “True Verify” ordinance Tuesday night.</p><p>With a unanimous vote, the council approved an amendment to the ordinance. They added a requirement of proof of an emergency within 24 hours of the 911 call.</p><p>Captain Dan Nable, with the Sandy Springs Police, has headed up the Special Project.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sandy-springs-passes-alarm-ordinance-with-amendment" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20ALARM%20VERIFICATION%2010P%20_00.01.10.07_1558496064395.png_7300920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20ALARM%20VERIFICATION%2010P%20_00.01.10.07_1558496064395.png_7300920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20ALARM%20VERIFICATION%2010P%20_00.01.10.07_1558496064395.png_7300920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20ALARM%20VERIFICATION%2010P%20_00.01.10.07_1558496064395.png_7300920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/P%20SANDY%20SPRINGS%20ALARM%20VERIFICATION%2010P%20_00.01.10.07_1558496064395.png_7300920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sandy Springs passes alarm ordinance with amendment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/man-accused-of-killing-alabama-police-officer-an-active-guardsman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/P%20AUBURN%20AL%20OFFICERS%20SHOT%205P_00.01.31.08_1558392777499.png_7293048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/P%20AUBURN%20AL%20OFFICERS%20SHOT%205P_00.01.31.08_1558392777499.png_7293048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/P%20AUBURN%20AL%20OFFICERS%20SHOT%205P_00.01.31.08_1558392777499.png_7293048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/P%20AUBURN%20AL%20OFFICERS%20SHOT%205P_00.01.31.08_1558392777499.png_7293048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/P%20AUBURN%20AL%20OFFICERS%20SHOT%205P_00.01.31.08_1558392777499.png_7293048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man accused of killing Alabama police officer an active guardsman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-carjackers-ambush-couple-in-rush-hour-traffic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20S%20FULTON%20CARJACKING%20SHOOTING%2010P_00.00.15.06_1558494744087.png_7300184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20S%20FULTON%20CARJACKING%20SHOOTING%2010P_00.00.15.06_1558494744087.png_7300184_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20S%20FULTON%20CARJACKING%20SHOOTING%2010P_00.00.15.06_1558494744087.png_7300184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20S%20FULTON%20CARJACKING%20SHOOTING%2010P_00.00.15.06_1558494744087.png_7300184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/V%20S%20FULTON%20CARJACKING%20SHOOTING%2010P_00.00.15.06_1558494744087.png_7300184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: carjackers ambush couple in rush hour traffic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/high-5-sports/first-year-denmark-danes-fall-to-northside-columbus-in-championship-series" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Denmark_vs__Northside_Columbus_0_7300195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Denmark_vs__Northside_Columbus_0_7300195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Denmark_vs__Northside_Columbus_0_7300195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Denmark_vs__Northside_Columbus_0_7300195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Denmark_vs__Northside_Columbus_0_7300195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>First-year Denmark Danes fall to Northside Columbus in championship series</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/midland-deputy-vehicle-hit-by-train-flipped-over" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;quot&#x3b;The&#x20;deputy&#x20;was&#x20;responding&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;call&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;infant&#x20;having&#x20;breathing&#x20;issues&#x20;when&#x20;the&#x20;accident&#x20;happened&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Midland&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Midland deputy vehicle hit by train, flipped over</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408270174'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7895_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7895"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WAGA-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 